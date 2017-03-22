Western Uranium Co (WSTRF) Director Sells $29,182.50 in Stock

Western Uranium Co (NASDAQ:WSTRF) Director Russell S. Fryer sold 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $29,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Uranium Co (NASDAQ:WSTRF) traded down 2.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $23.95 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Western Uranium Co has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

