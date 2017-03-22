Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,342.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 45.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 493,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 154,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

