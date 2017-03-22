Wayfair’s (W) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on W. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) traded down 0.26% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 323,504 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.31 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm had revenue of $985 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $27,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Savarese sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $33,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,779,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,389 shares of company stock valued at $36,715,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 751,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 500,077 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 573,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,527,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,543,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

