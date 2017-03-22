Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.07% of Wave Life Sciences worth $49,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) opened at 25.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The firm’s market cap is $605.65 million. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WVE shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing its synthetic chemistry platform to develop and commercialize a pipeline of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. It develops nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

