Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Washington Prime Group worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) opened at 8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.00. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is presently -212.77%.

Your IP Address:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc, formerly WP Glimcher Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in ownership, development and management of retail real estate properties. Washington Prime Group, L.P. (WPG L.P.) is the Company’s subsidiary that owns, through its affiliates, the Company’s real estate properties and other assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.