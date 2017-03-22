Walt Disney Co (DIS) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $117.10 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.85% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 7,109,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $96,764.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,184.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,925 shares of company stock valued at $747,764. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7,240.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 128,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

