WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBC shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of WABCO Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WABCO Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $297,043.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $452,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter worth $26,395,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WABCO Holdings by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter worth $11,535,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in WABCO Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 544,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WABCO Holdings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) opened at 115.40 on Wednesday. WABCO Holdings has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $118.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.77.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.60 million. WABCO Holdings had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

