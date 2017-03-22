Volution Group PLC (FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAN. Numis Securities Ltd increased their price objective on Volution Group PLC from GBX 184 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Volution Group PLC from GBX 206 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Volution Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) traded down 0.5194% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 179.5625. The stock had a trading volume of 27,932 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.05. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 133.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 193.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 357.43 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Volution Group PLC

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

