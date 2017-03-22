Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Vodafone Group Plc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp downgraded Vodafone Group Plc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Vodafone Group Plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) traded down 0.4152% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.4099. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,901 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $73.72 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,251,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $397,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,392,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $205,037,000 after buying an additional 3,173,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,976,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $378,265,000 after buying an additional 2,700,640 shares during the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 2,537,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,999,000 after buying an additional 2,211,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,799,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,357,000 after buying an additional 1,665,847 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

