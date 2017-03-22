Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Given “Underperform” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.78) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.09 ($2.88).

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207.65. 66,869,782 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.52. Vodafone Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 186.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 240.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 57.96 billion.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £5,965.50 ($7,367.54). Also, insider Ronald Schellekens bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £250.16 ($308.95). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,152 shares of company stock worth $646,366.

Vodafone Group plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

