Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC set a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.09 ($2.88).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207.65. 66,869,782 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 57.96 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.52. Vodafone Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.10.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,965.50 ($7,367.54). Also, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £804,000 ($992,960.36). Insiders bought 3,152 shares of company stock worth $646,366 in the last 90 days.

Vodafone Group plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

