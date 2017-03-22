Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price objective on Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 233.09 ($2.88).

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded down 0.93% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,869,782 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 57.96 billion. Vodafone Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 186.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 240.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.52.

Your IP Address:

In related news, insider Ronald Schellekens sold 400,000 shares of Vodafone Group plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total value of £804,000 ($992,960.36). Also, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 2,910 shares of Vodafone Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £5,965.50 ($7,367.54). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,152 shares of company stock valued at $646,366.

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.