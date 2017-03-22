Vipera Plc (VIP) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Vipera Plc (LON:VIP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 6 ($0.07) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vipera Plc (LON:VIP) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.125. 18,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.96. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 10.66 million. Vipera Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 6.97.

Vipera Plc Company Profile

Vipera Plc is a mobile financial-services provider working with a customer base of financial institutions. The Company develops, builds and deploys mobile software that enable mobile access to personal financial services and offers multi-channel mobility solutions for a range of banking, card management and other functionality ready for deployment by financial institutions, primarily banks.

