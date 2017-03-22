Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vince Holding Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Vince Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vince Holding Corp from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vince Holding Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geduld E E bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at $122,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) traded down 4.839% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.475. 146,258 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.862 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Vince Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Your IP Address:

Vince Holding Corp Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a United States-based company, which offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. The Company operates as a fashion brand. The Company operates in two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer. The Company’s Wholesale segment consists of its operations to distribute products to various department stores and specialty stores in the United States and select international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.