Vetr Inc. Upgrades Visa Inc (V) to “Buy”

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $93.85 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 88.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,846,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $378,123,000 after buying an additional 4,268,933 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,551,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $511,146,000 after buying an additional 4,213,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,745,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 719.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,445,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $268,897,000 after buying an additional 3,024,860 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

