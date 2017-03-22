Vetr Inc. Upgrades Morgan Stanley (MS) to “Hold”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $43.48 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) opened at 42.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company earned $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 284,827 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $12,048,182.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 17,562 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $740,062.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,897 shares of company stock worth $21,781,793. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

