Vetr Inc. Upgrades Citigroup Inc (C) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $61.38 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded down 2.60% on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 34,140,442 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post $5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Murray sold 7,037 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $423,979.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 500,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,826,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,671,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

