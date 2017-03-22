Vetr Inc. Upgrades Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) to “Strong-Buy”

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $124.48 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) opened at 92.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post $7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

In other news, VP Mark G. Eliasen sold 1,723 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total value of $165,890.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,794 shares in the company, valued at $461,566.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $492,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $6,511,288. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,561,000 after buying an additional 248,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,230,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,763,000 after buying an additional 176,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,352,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,967,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,567,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after buying an additional 652,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

