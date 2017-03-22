VersaBank (VB) Director Purchases C$32,830.00 in Stock

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director Colin Edward Litton purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,830.00.

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. VersaBank has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.14.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, formerly Pacific & Western Bank of Canada (the Bank,) is a Canada-based chartered bank, which operates using an electronic branchless model. It sources deposits, consumer loans, commercial loans and leases electronically. The Bank also makes residential development and commercial mortgages as its sources through a network of brokers and direct contact with its lending staff.

