Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Held by Quaker Capital Investments LLC

Quaker Capital Investments LLC held its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,049,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,863,705,000 after buying an additional 5,406,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,072,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,602,775,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,743,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,601,925,000 after buying an additional 7,388,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,966,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,557,638,000 after buying an additional 4,982,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,807,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,237,522,000 after buying an additional 3,960,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 50.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.95 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,586. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

