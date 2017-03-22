Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 262,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In related news, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,553 shares of company stock worth $2,756,586 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

