Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) traded up 2.361% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.205. 1,566,815 shares of the stock traded hands. Ventas has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.498 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business earned $875.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,580,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,725,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,394,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,048,000 after buying an additional 346,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,509,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,517,000 after buying an additional 660,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,619,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,550,000 after buying an additional 245,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,823,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

