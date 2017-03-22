Vectura Group PLC’s (VEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 202 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vectura Group PLC from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.11) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Vectura Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.25 ($2.72).

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,652 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 931.01 million. Vectura Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 122.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 179.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.09.

About Vectura Group PLC

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

