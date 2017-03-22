Vectura Group PLC’s (VEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Investec

Investec reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

VEC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. FinnCap restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vectura Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.25 ($2.72).

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,652 shares. Vectura Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 122.90 and a one year high of GBX 179.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.09. The company’s market cap is GBX 931.01 million.

Your IP Address:

About Vectura Group PLC

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.