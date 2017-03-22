Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.11) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vectura Group PLC from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.49) price target on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Vectura Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.25 ($2.72).

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded down 0.61% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,652 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.09. Vectura Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 122.90 and a one year high of GBX 179.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 931.01 million.

Your IP Address:

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.