Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on Vectura Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vectura Group PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.25 ($2.72).

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 162.00. 2,442,652 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.09. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 931.01 million. Vectura Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 122.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 179.00.

About Vectura Group PLC

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

