Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for about 2.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.39 on Wednesday. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company earned $33.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

In related news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,842,090.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric Company

