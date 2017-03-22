Valeo, SA (VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valeo, SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Valeo, SA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Valeo, SA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Valeo, SA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Valeo, SA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo, SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Valeo, SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) traded down 0.638% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.935. 12,726 shares of the company traded hands. Valeo, SA has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.536 and a beta of 1.63.

About Valeo, SA

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company. The Company’s operating segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The Company supplies original equipment spares to automakers and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket.

