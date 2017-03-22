Vale SA (VALE) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Deutsche Bank AG

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VALE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vale SA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Vale SA in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Vale SA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr lowered Vale SA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $8.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Vale SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) traded up 1.960% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.625. 21,487,747 shares of the company traded hands. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.752 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.2881 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale SA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA Company Profile

Vale SA (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, Coal, Base metals, Fertilizers and Others. Its Ferrous minerals segment consists of the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore, pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys, and other ferrous products and services.

