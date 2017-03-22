Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. MKM Partners restated a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded down 0.71% on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,207 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 983.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,397,000 after buying an additional 2,324,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 594,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 386.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 139,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

