Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Urban Outfitters (NDAQ:URBN) traded down 1.11% on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,061 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Your IP Address:

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.