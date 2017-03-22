Universal Display Co. (OLED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display Corporation is located in the Princeton Crossroads Corporate Center in Ewing, New Jersey, minutes away from its research partner at Princeton University. Universal Display’s state-of-the-art facility is designed to further technology and materials development, technology transfer to manufacturing partners and work with customers to develop OLED products that meet their needs. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) traded down 1.53% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 493,588 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 47,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in displays for wearables, smartphones, tablets and televisions, as well as solid-state lighting applications. The Company’s flat panel displays are used for various portable consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, wearables, portable media devices, digital cameras, tablets and notebook computers.

