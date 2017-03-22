United States Steel Co. (X) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank AG to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vetr raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.38 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Axiom Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company raised United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on United States Steel from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) traded up 2.790% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.702. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650,239 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company’s market cap is $6.05 billion. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $103,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 24.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

