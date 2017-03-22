U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a producer of industrial minerals, including sand proppants, whole grain silica, ground silica, fine ground silica, calcined kaolin clay and aplite clay. The company also operates as a research and development specialist for customized products and solutions. The industries and applications served by U.S. Silica includes oil and gas, glass, chemicals, foundry, building products, fillers and extenders, recreation, industrial filtration and treatment, and testing and analysis. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Howard Weil increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a focus list rating on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.59.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) traded up 0.39% on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 2,099,125 shares of the company traded hands. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In other news, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 87.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 78,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc (U.S. Silica) is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand.

