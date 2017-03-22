Twitter Inc (TWTR) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Strong-Buy”

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $16.88 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Twitter from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Twitter from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded down 3.64% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 19,099,006 shares of the company were exchanged. Twitter has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.42 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $717 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $72,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey bought 425,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $6,999,147.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 31.8% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 54,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 80.0% in the third quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.