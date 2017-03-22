Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 215 at Panmure Gordon

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) had its target price cut by Panmure Gordon from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Tullow Oil plc to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 247.20 ($3.05) to GBX 221.80 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 340 ($4.20) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tullow Oil plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 256.35 ($3.17).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 201.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,304 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.12. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 181.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 352.10. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.84 billion.

In related news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £450.34 ($556.18).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

