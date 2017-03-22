Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

“TNP continues to be our Top Pick in the tanker space as 4Q16 earnings outpaced the market. We believe further upside in the stock remains due to fleet expansion in 2017 (fully chartered) and increasing sentiment for a tanker recovery. However, due to lagging asset values, we are lowering our price target to $7 from $9. Based on our regression analyses, we expect increased asset prices to occur in early 2018. Our thesis of new crude trade routes ex-North America could be developing. Recently, there have been Canadian crude fixtures from the Atlantic to China and India.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) traded down 1.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,905 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $382.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Your IP Address:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 118.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 30.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,354,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 783,364 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 230,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 70.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 146,382 shares in the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.