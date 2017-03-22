tronc Inc (TRNC) Director Patrick Soon-Shiong Purchases 2,950,000 Shares

tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) Director Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $43,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,114.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Soon-Shiong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 14,137 shares of tronc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $196,645.67.

Shares of tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) traded up 2.06% on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 121,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $487.58 million, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. tronc Inc has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432 million. tronc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 124.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that tronc Inc will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of tronc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tronc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in tronc during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in tronc during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in tronc during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in tronc during the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in tronc during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a content curation and monetization company focused on creating and distributing content across all channels. The Company’s portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets across the country.

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.