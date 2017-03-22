Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group’s focus on driving organic growth has been reasonably strong based on the addition of products and services, expansion of operating capacity and marketing of a range of products. Moreover, it is committed on enhancing shareholder value through a systematic share repurchase program and payment of dividends at regular intervals. Nevertheless, Triumph Group underperformed the Zacks categorized Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry over the last one year. A large percentage of Triumph Group’s aftermarket sales come from third-party repair and overhaul, thus exposing it to tough competition from OEMs as well as third-party organizations. Again, the company's performance depends largely on orders from defense majors which puts its financial performance at risk. Volatile energy and commodity prices also continued to dent the stock’s performance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGI. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) traded down 2.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 336,135 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.86 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3,233.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.