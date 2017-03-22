Trevena Inc (TRVN) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 283.48% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “TRVN reported 4Q16 results.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRVN. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded down 2.9469% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.2901. 496,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $187.96 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. Trevena has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 841.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post ($1.67) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.

