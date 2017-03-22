TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Receives Hold Rating from Wellington Shields

Wellington Shields reiterated their hold rating on shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Wellington Shields currently has a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded down 3.94% on Tuesday, hitting $215.93. 1,589,138 shares of the stock traded hands. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $213.87 and a 12-month high of $294.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company earned $814 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.52 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post $12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total transaction of $2,510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 104,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,493.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,840. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

