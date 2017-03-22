Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.67) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCAP. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on Tp Icap Plc from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 540 ($6.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Tp Icap Plc from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 400 ($4.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tp Icap Plc from GBX 489 ($6.04) to GBX 561 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.40 ($6.30).

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) opened at 451.10 on Monday. Tp Icap Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 270.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 497.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.95. The company’s market cap is GBX 2499.69 billion.

About Tp Icap Plc

TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks.

