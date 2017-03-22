Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Position Held by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233,984 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.24% of Titan Machinery worth $47,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) opened at 13.52 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company’s market cap is $286.87 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

