The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,065 shares. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $20.37. The company’s market capitalization is $263.08 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 64.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.