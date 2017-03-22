The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2017 // No Comments

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Analyst Recommendations for The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

Shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,065 shares. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $20.37. The company’s market capitalization is $263.08 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Your IP Address:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 64.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

5 Day Chart for NYSE:RUBI

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Latest News

Leave a Reply