The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $70,416.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,873.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Keetch sold 37,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $835,239.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,878.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after buying an additional 510,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,475,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 247,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,453,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,114,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 61,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 18.26 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company earned $433.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

