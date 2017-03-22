The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Held by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC maintained its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lowe fs LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm earned $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Vetr cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.34 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

