The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.22 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.384% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.337. 5,885,256 shares of the stock traded hands. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.414 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 766,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 140,867 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 65.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

