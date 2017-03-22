Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) traded down 0.1614% on Tuesday, hitting $30.9899. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares. The company has a market cap of $284.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6079 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.00. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,775 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $152,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,363 shares in the company, valued at $873,974.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 1,400 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $43,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,283.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $312,107. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 162.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 30 banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

