TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TerraForm Global Inc (NASDAQ:GLBL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

GLBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of TerraForm Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Avondale Partners upgraded TerraForm Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TerraForm Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) traded down 0.510% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.875. 346,172 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. TerraForm Global has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $551.99 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TerraForm Global by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Global during the fourth quarter worth $20,375,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Global during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TerraForm Global by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after buying an additional 5,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Global Company Profile

TerraForm Global, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a diversified renewable energy company that owns contracted solar and wind power plants. The Company operates through two segments: Solar Energy and Wind Energy. The segments include the Company’s entire portfolio of power plants. The Company’s portfolio consisted of solar and wind power plants located in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay with an aggregate net capacity of 916.4 megawatts (MW) as of October 31, 2016.

