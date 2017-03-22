Telia Company Ab (TLSNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company Ab (NASDAQ:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Telia Company Ab (NASDAQ:TLSNY) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,402 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Telia Company Ab has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

